This means the new Devil Wears Prada film will be arriving 20 years after the first, which was released back in June 2006.

While it has not yet been confirmed, the new film could potentially be following the plot of either Revenge Wears Prada, the 2013 sequel novel to Lauren Weisberger's book on which The Devil Wears Prada was based, or the third book in the series, When Life Gives You Lululemons, which was released in 2018.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada. Twentieth Century Fox

Previous reports have suggested that the sequel will see Miranda Priestly, still editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine, but facing the decline of the traditional publishing industry, and having to face off against her former assistant Emily, as played by Emily Blunt, who is now a powerful executive at a luxury brand and has access to the funding Runway so sorely needs.

Back in December 2024, Blunt addressed the rumours of a sequel, saying: "There’s rumblings, there’s stuff turning around, but I don’t know if I can confirm anything completely… but we would be all delighted to work together again."

Meanwhile, speaking about making the film originally, she added: "I just didn’t know anything back then. I remember my agent calling me on the opening weekend and saying, 'It made this.' I was like, 'Is that good?'

"When we were filming it, we were weeping with laughter every day. We thought we were making something funny… but I didn’t know that it would become this thing that would catch fire in the way that it did… it’s quoted to me every week now."

Alongside Streep and Blunt, fans may also expect a return from Anne Hathaway, who starred in the original film as Andrea 'Andy' Sachs.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on 1st May 2026.

