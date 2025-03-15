As per the synopsis for the action film, "the stakes have never been higher as enemies become allies".

It continues: "The innate brotherhood, humour, and tension between Nick and Donnie reach new heights as they join forces to plot a massive heist at the world's largest diamond exchange."

Starring alongside Butler and Jackson Jr are Michael Bisping (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah) and Orli Shuka (All the Old Knives).

O'Shea Jackson Jr as Donnie Wilson in Den of Thieves 2. Rico Torres for Lionsgate

The film debuted in US cinemas earlier this year, receiving a 63 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with Lionsgate confirming a third instalment was in the works.

"I'm not gonna sugarcoat it: I’m trying to Vin Diesel this thing. To quote Ryan Reynolds, I want to work with Gerard until he's 90," Jackson Jr told Variety.

"I have such a family feel with these guys. I know how much I want to do these other films, but we cannot cheapen this beautiful thing that we made. This one took six or seven years to get done. I hope the next one doesn’t. In our heart of hearts, we won’t make it if it’s not right and if it’s not the same thing that made audiences fall in love with the franchise in the first place."

Den of Thieves: Pantera will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 25th April - you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

