Deep Water UK release date speculation, cast and how to watch

Some marriages breed disaster.

Based on the novel of the same name by beloved writer Patricia Highsmith, Deep Water is an erotic psychological thriller that marks director Adrian Lyne’s return to the genre and filmmaking after 20 years.

Lyne is best known for his films Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful.

Deep Water explores a suburban couple who end up in a tangled web of secrets, sex and violence.

The script for the new film about a twisted marriage that turns deadly comes from Stranger Than Fiction writer Zach Helm and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The film pairs together Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and was filmed prior to their real-life romance which ended in early 2021.

So, when can film fans expect this steamy thriller to hit their screens?

Here is all you need to know about Deep Water.

Deep Water UK release date speculation

Deep Water does not currently have a UK release date after it was pulled from cinema schedules.

The film was due to be released in cinemas on 14th January 2022 prior to recent changes.

The film is now expected to be released on streaming services instead of in cinemas.

We will update this article as soon as we have a streaming release date.

Deep Water cast

Deep Water stars The Last Duel actor Ben Affleck and No Time to Die actress Ana de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple living in the suburbs who start playing mind games with each other within an open marriage.

After meeting on the set of the film, the two lead actors dated from early 2020 until January 2021.

The film also stars Little Women actor Tracy Letts as Lionel Washington, Rachel Blanchard as Maggie Connelly, and Lil Rel Howery as Nash Hall.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story actor Finn Wittrock plays Damon “Dom” Hart, Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi portrays Richard Chase, Ray Donovan actor Dash Mihok plays Arthur Goggins, and House of Cards actress Kristen Connolly as Jackie Connelly.

How to watch Deep Water in the UK

While a release date has yet to be confirmed for Deep Water, it was reported by Deadline on the 13th December 2021 where it will be available to watch.

According to the publication, Amazon has acquired the streaming rights for the film in international territories outside of the United States of America, meaning it will arrive on Prime Video in the near future.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to representatives of Amazon Prime Video for comment on this story.

Prime Video is available to all Amazon Prime customers.

