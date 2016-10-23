Apparently the pair had increasingly “butted heads” over various issues in early stages of making the sequel (which is currently casting new actors), with Reynolds’ clout increased after his hands-on involvement in the first film was seen as one of the reasons for its success.

Still, fans probably should worry too much – the split was reportedly pretty amicable, while writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ARE still returning along with Reynolds so plenty of the original Deadpool spirit will still be in play for the sequel.

And of course, if they have half as good a marketing campaign as they did the first time around more success seems inevitable.