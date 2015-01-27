David Tennant cast as The Purple Man: the fans react
Humanity gets a pat on the back after news that Tennant has been cast in Marvel's upcoming Netflix series AKA Jessica Jones
Broadchurch star (and of course former Doctor) David Tennant has been cast as The Purple Man in A.K.A Jessica Jones. It's Marvel's second Netflix series and people are excited.
Hair-trembles-with-emotion kind of excited...
Here in the RadioTimes.com office we've been pondering the five reasons he'll make a great Marvel villain. Meanwhile, among the fans reacting online:
There have been mild implosions...
It's real, David Tennant is gonna portray one of the most demented, twistedly evil characters in comics, The Purple Man. ::mind implosion::
— AsianZombieSexGirl (@AsianPhoneSexNF) January 27, 2015
Heavy breathing...
Words are just being made up...
There have been actual bodily shivers...
Humanity has been getting a pat on the back...
There's a little bit of fear...
And studied indifference...
But this tweet neatly sums up the general consensus...
David Tennant as The Purple Man is just..... yes.
— Brandon Morris (@MrBrandonMorris) January 27, 2015