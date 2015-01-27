Broadchurch star (and of course former Doctor) David Tennant has been cast as The Purple Man in A.K.A Jessica Jones. It's Marvel's second Netflix series and people are excited.

Hair-trembles-with-emotion kind of excited...

Here in the RadioTimes.com office we've been pondering the five reasons he'll make a great Marvel villain. Meanwhile, among the fans reacting online:

There have been mild implosions...

It's real, David Tennant is gonna portray one of the most demented, twistedly evil characters in comics, The Purple Man. ::mind implosion::

— AsianZombieSexGirl (@AsianPhoneSexNF) January 27, 2015

Heavy breathing...

Words are just being made up...

There have been actual bodily shivers...

Humanity has been getting a pat on the back...

There's a little bit of fear...

And studied indifference...

But this tweet neatly sums up the general consensus...

David Tennant as The Purple Man is just..... yes.

— Brandon Morris (@MrBrandonMorris) January 27, 2015

