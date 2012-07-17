“I’ve just met the guy writing the film. I’m going to play myself,” said the former Knight Rider star.

Justin Timberlake is another actor who's been rumoured to be involved with the new Baywatch movie, though the Hoff didn’t mention his name when discussing the film in (slightly) more detail.

He said: “There will be certain people in the movie for the original parts and we’re trying to make it a very cool, updated version.”

Hoff’s last appearance in anything connected with Baywatch came in 2003, when he appeared in the TV movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.

As well as starring in the series from 1989-2000, Hasselhoff also acted as the enormously popular TV programme’s executive producer, a role which is said to have netted him a fortune once estimated at over $100m.

Hasselhoff will be back on the big screen again next month, with a cameo as himself in Leigh Francis’ comedy romp Keith Lemon: the Movie.

If you're in the mood for a blast of the Hoff after all that, check out the video for his hit single Looking for Freedom, which went to number one in Germany in 1989: