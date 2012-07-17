David Hasselhoff to play himself in new Baywatch movie
The Hoff will make a knowing cameo in what he promises will be a "very cool, updated version" of the TV series
In his time he’s performed a hit single atop the Berlin wall, driven a talking car and even managed a stint on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel, and the mighty David Hasselhoff will be back in the limelight again next year when he makes an appearance in a brand-new Baywatch movie.
Speaking to Metro, the 60-year-old cultural icon said that he won’t be reprising his role of Mitch Buchannon in the upcoming big-screen reboot, and will instead be playing someone much more familiar.
“I’ve just met the guy writing the film. I’m going to play myself,” said the former Knight Rider star.
Justin Timberlake is another actor who's been rumoured to be involved with the new Baywatch movie, though the Hoff didn’t mention his name when discussing the film in (slightly) more detail.
He said: “There will be certain people in the movie for the original parts and we’re trying to make it a very cool, updated version.”
Hoff’s last appearance in anything connected with Baywatch came in 2003, when he appeared in the TV movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.
As well as starring in the series from 1989-2000, Hasselhoff also acted as the enormously popular TV programme’s executive producer, a role which is said to have netted him a fortune once estimated at over $100m.
Hasselhoff will be back on the big screen again next month, with a cameo as himself in Leigh Francis’ comedy romp Keith Lemon: the Movie.
If you're in the mood for a blast of the Hoff after all that, check out the video for his hit single Looking for Freedom, which went to number one in Germany in 1989: