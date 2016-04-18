David Brent & Foregone Conclusion will be doing a special one-off London gig to launch the album in August. Stay tuned. #BrentsBack — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 18, 2016

There are somewhere between "15 [to] 20 tracks" on the new album – including titles such as Native Americans and Lady Gypsy – which soundtracks the film charting Brent's last-ditch attempt to make it as a pop star.

"He's trying to change stuff," Gervais recently joked on The Graham Norton Show. He rents musicians and venues with his cashed in pensions and overtime money, all in the hope of getting signed.

"He's a man out of time. It's funny, but it's quite sad as well..."

Nevertheless, Gervais is certainly enjoying the excuse for a sing-song:

"I'm a frustrated, failed musician, so it's great because I've got a get-out clause – it's sort of ironic, but it's still so much playing with a rock band and they're really brilliant."

Life on the Road is released on 19th August 2016 in the UK