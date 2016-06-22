It's no great surprise that Vader will feature. The time-frame fits and the Empire's ultimate villain had long been rumoured to feature, but Entertainment Weekly has the news of his return, confirmed on the cover of their latest issue...

No word yet on exactly how the Sith lord will figure in the plot, but we do know he won't be the only baddie as Ben Mendelsohn plays "a new villain". Described as an "ambitious officer", the character is "eager to earn the favour of the Emperor – and avoid the wrath of his black-masked enforcer". Hmm, we wonder who that could be..?

If you're a Star Wars fan, it's worth keeping your eyes peeled these next few days – we're expecting new details of characters played by Jones, Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk and more to slowly trickle through, as well as revelations on the current reshoots.

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on 16th December 2016