Daniel Radcliffe stars in new look at Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The trailer shows us moments from Yankovic's life, including the start of his music career, how he got his stage name and the start of his relationship with Madonna – however, viewers should perhaps take all this with a pinch of salt, as the official synopsis for the film sarcastically calls it the "unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time".

A new trailer has been released for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , giving us our best look yet at Daniel Radcliffe as the hit comedy singer.

The trailer gives a sense of the anarchic, parodical tone we can expect from the film, as Rainn Wilson's Dr Demento delivers a motivational speech from a bath tub and Evan Rachel Wood's Madonna tells Al that her song Like a Virgin is autobiographical, "except for the fact I've had a lot of sex".

The new footage also show's Radcliffe's version of Weird Al coming face to face with the real man himself, as Yankovic plays a record executive in the film. You can watch the full trailer right here, now.

The trailer's release also coincided with the reveal of the film's release date, as it is confirmed to stream on The Roku Channel from 4th November 2022.

Yankovic previously joked that playing him will be "the role future generations will remember" Harry Potter star Radcliffe for, while Radcliffe himself expressed his own surprise at his casting.

While speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe revealed that he had never met Yankovic before his casting, saying: "When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, 'I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me? I’m mystified but excited.'"

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will stream on The Roku Channel from 4th November 2022. Visit our Film hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

