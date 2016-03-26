Look at their tiny bemused faces...

"Found this and thought I'd share it with you all," Radcliffe wrote. "Two days before the start of HP1 our producer, David Heyman, took Matthew Lewis, Rupert Grint and me (in my super-cool lime green zip-top!) to WWF INSURRECTION in Sheffield (this was prior to it becoming WWE).

"Unfortunately I don't have a photo of the whole group. Judging by the sign behind us I think William Regal was making his entrance! And judging by our faces we weren't quite brave enough to boo him. It was very good night! Go watch the brilliant Mr. Lewis in season 2 of Happy Valley on Netflix! Happy Friday everyone! - Dan"

More like this

Advertisement

Seriously, that lime green hoodie has melted our hearts...