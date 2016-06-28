Daniel Radcliffe hasn't ruled out a return to Harry Potter
Maybe Harry's mischief is not yet managed...
With JK Rowling’s new play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the upcoming spin-off trilogy Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, it seems that nobody can say goodbye to the wizarding world forever. Maybe not even Harry himself.
In an interview with this week's edition of Radio Times, Daniel Radcliffe said he wouldn't rule out playing The Boy Who Lived as an adult.
“It would depend on the script,” he said. “The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.”
Radcliffe spent a decade of his life playing the boy wizard, and for many he is still seen as the young Gryffindor. Fans can’t help but draw connections in his post-Potter works like his new film Now You See Me 2, the sequel to 2013’s movie about magicians.
“I actually didn’t consider the connection to magic until somebody pointed it out to me,” Radcliffe said. “They were like, ‘You are going to get loads of questions about magic again,’ and I went, ‘Oh, damn, I guess I am!’”
Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times, available in shops and on the newsstand now.