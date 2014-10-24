Daniel Radcliffe has never done the Harry Potter Studio Tour
“There’s never been a good time for me to go back when it wouldn’t cause some commotion or something”
While hoards of fans have donned their Hogwarts robes, whipped out their wands and dug out their pointy hats for a look around the Warner Bros. Harry Potter studio in Watford, star Daniel Radcliffe still hasn’t had the chance.
“There’s never been a good time for me to go back when it wouldn’t cause some commotion or something but… hopefully I’ll get to do a movie there and then just slip in,” he tells Jonathan Ross on Saturday night’s show.
It would be quite the sight if Radcliffe was seen taking a selfie in Dumbledore’s office, wouldn’t it? Although, after all of those films the actor probably doesn’t really feel like he needs to have a look at the set.
A disguise isn’t worth the effort either, Radcliffe admits.
“It’s amazing how little disguises help and then how ridiculous you feel once you’ve been found in a disguise,” the actor laughs.
Perhaps he should go in a Slytherin get up. Nobody would expect that.
See The Jonathan Ross Show Saturday 25 October at 10:10pm on ITV