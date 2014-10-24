It would be quite the sight if Radcliffe was seen taking a selfie in Dumbledore’s office, wouldn’t it? Although, after all of those films the actor probably doesn’t really feel like he needs to have a look at the set.

A disguise isn’t worth the effort either, Radcliffe admits.

“It’s amazing how little disguises help and then how ridiculous you feel once you’ve been found in a disguise,” the actor laughs.

Perhaps he should go in a Slytherin get up. Nobody would expect that.

See The Jonathan Ross Show Saturday 25 October at 10:10pm on ITV