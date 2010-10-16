"When Jo Rowling came to see me in Equus," recalls Radcliffe, "she came backstage afterwards and said, 'Right, from now on we'll have you naked for the rest of the Harry Potter films.'" Clearly, she was only partly joking.

Nudity aside, how did Radcliffe feel about filming the final instalments in the Potter saga? "There's definitely an awareness that we're coming to the end with these films," he says, "and we really have to get it right. With the other films we were always like, 'Oh, we'll have another chance.' I think we were very relaxed, but this time we're eager to make sure it's the spectacular ending that everyone wants."

Radcliffe and his co-stars Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson, Hermione Granger, have been acting together since they were children - is it strange to be going their separate ways? "We'll all probably play the teachers in the remakes, in 30 years," jokes Radcliffe. "No, it's a bit sad that it's all coming to a close."

More like this

Rupert Grint found his own unique way to mark the end of an era. "I brought my ice-cream van to the set on the last day of filming," says Grint, who admits to also owning a hovercraft, a bright orange Range Rover and a pink BMX. "Me and Emma served everyone ice cream."

But while the impromptu wrap party may have been light-hearted, The Deathly Hallows - as its name implies - is far from it.

"[Filming it] had a very different feel to it," says Grint. "Before it was [Potter's guardians] the Dursleys' house, then on the train [the Hogwarts Express], then at school. Now there's no school. We're on the run. It's got a really tense atmosphere. At any time we could get attacked."

Advertisement

And what about Part 2? "It's just a full-on battle. It gets quite emotional. A lot of familiar characters die. It's gonna be quite shocking as well," says Grint. "There's a lot of dead kids."