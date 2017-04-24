“The prosthetic guys did mount the horns on two plaques for me at the end of the production, which was nice,” Stevens explained. “That’s the only stuffed animal head I have in my house.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kX3aA5XBOck?ecver=1

More like this

He didn’t seem too confident that he’d ever be suiting up for another chapter of the tale as old as time, though.

“I’m not sure what turn that would take,” he said of any potential sequel to the box office sensation. “I’m open to offers. It would seem odd for me to hear about it, but never say never.”

Advertisement

Considering the film broke Disney Box Office records we’re guessing the bosses at the House of Mouse will never say never either. Perhaps they could make a Beast spin-off adventure movie – where his secret Time Lord identity is revealed?