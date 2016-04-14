Dan Aykroyd’s cameo in the Ghostbusters reboot has been revealed
Spoilers for the new movie lie ahead
For about as long as we’ve known there was going to be a female-led Ghostbusters reboot we’ve known that there’ll be cameos from some of the original movie’s cast, with actors Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts among those rumoured to make a comeback.
But now one of those cameos has been revealed at industry trade show CinemaCon, where original ‘buster Dan Aykroyd’s scene in the new movie was shown to a select audience. Look away now if you don’t want to know what it is…
Still here? Well according to entertainment site JoBlo.com the film sees Aykroyd play a cabbie, who utters one of the original movie’s most quotable lines.
We’ll have to wait and see what kind of roles the rest of the OG Ghostbuster team will have, but it’s good to see that they’ll be back in action alongside the new squad. Clearly, bustin’ still makes them feel good.
Ghostbusters will be released in the UK on the 15th July