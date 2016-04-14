For about as long as we’ve known there was going to be a female-led Ghostbusters reboot we’ve known that there’ll be cameos from some of the original movie’s cast, with actors Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts among those rumoured to make a comeback.

Advertisement

But now one of those cameos has been revealed at industry trade show CinemaCon, where original ‘buster Dan Aykroyd’s scene in the new movie was shown to a select audience. Look away now if you don’t want to know what it is…