The festival will run from 28th-31st July, with the Con Air screening – followed by a Q&A with director Simon West – taking place at 6:45pm on the final night.

A special 25th anniversary screening of 1997 action classic Con Air has been added to the line-up for the first ever London Action Festival.

The event will be held at London's Picturehouse Central, which will be home for the festival across the weekend – with additional events taking place at other major venues in Central London.

It joins previously announced screenings of 1988's Die Hard at 7:30pm on 28th July (venue TBC) and a screening of 1987's Predator at 9:30am on the 31st July Picturehouse Central – both will be followed by a Q&A with John McTiernan, who directed both iconic movies.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard 1988 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Additional events confirmed for the four-day festival include:

'The Car Chasers' - a panel exploring key action moments in film and TV including input from stunt drivers and performers Steph Carey (No Time To Die, Morbius), Lloyd Bass (The King’s Man, F9: The Fast Saga) and Rick English (The Batman, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation)

'The World in Action' - a panel exploring the impact of Asian Cinema on global action cinema, with speakers including Joey Ansah (actor, director and martial artist best known for his roles in The Old Guard and The Bourne Ultimatum), journalist and author Mike Fury, and 2nd unit director, and stunt coordinator Jude Poyer (Gangs of London).

A screening of The Legend Of Drunken Master (aka Drunken Master II) - a rare outing for the original, uncut Hong Kong version in Cantonese with English subtitles in a new restoration from Warner Bros.

'What’s The Score?' - a panel exploring the work of the composer in bringing action to life, featuring Oscar-winning composer Steven Price (Gravity, Attack The Block).

Further details on special panels, screenings, guests, and surprise events will be announced in the coming days.

For ticket packages and to find out more about The London Action Festival, visit the event's official website. Individual tickets for specific events will be on sale soon from Picturehouse Central.

