It begins streaming on Wednesday 30th April, joining a host of Searchlight Pictures movies including fellow Oscar nominees A Real Pain, Poor Things and The Banshees of Inisherin.

The film, which Radio Times gave four stars in our review, is set against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval when a 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, as per the synopsis.

Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown. Searchlight Pictures

It continues: "He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history."

"I just immersed myself into the subject matter," Chalamet told Radio Times magazine in an interview on becoming Bob Dylan for the film.

"In the early '60s, video material of him is super sparing. So, I went to his birthplace in Duluth [Minnesota], and Hibbing, which is where he grew up.

"I went to Minneapolis, where he went to college briefly. And I spent all that time learning how to play the guitar and harmonica. I had five and a half years to turn over every stone. It became my day and night."

Alongside Chalamet, the film stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

A Complete Unknown will stream on Disney Plus from

