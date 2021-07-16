Dan Harmon is making progress on ideas for a Community movie: ‘The conversations are being had’

Dan Harmon, creator of the comedy series Community, has revealed that the “gears are turning” on a potential Community film.

Speaking on an episode of Vulture’s Good One podcast, Harmon revealed that he has “started writing” the script, adding that “conversations…[are] being had”.

“I started writing to keep my parents from hitting me, and I now only write to feel valid. But the upside of that is, yes, I am, at least once a week, thinking about it, because the gears are turning. There is, like … a thing is happening.

“Logistically, the locks are coming away. And the only problems are becoming the creative ones, which is great, because I love those problems. I love having these conversations, and they’re being had,” he said.

However, Harmon also revealed that he was still grappling with how best to serve Community fans, while still delivering a film that could stand on its own.

“Here’s the biggest philosophical question: Are you supposed to service a mythical new viewer? The obvious, dogmatic, practical, off-the-street answer is like, ‘No, you don’t. It’s fan service. Why would there be a Community movie?'” he said.

“Saying that that person doesn’t exist is a lot different from asking yourself structurally if you’re supposed to design the movie for them, because there’s a new viewer inside of all of us,” he continued.

Harmon said, “Formalistically, you owe a movie that, I think, the fans can not only enjoy, but they can stand back and go, ‘You know, the crazy thing about this Community movie is that if you didn’t know there was a show, this is an insanely good movie’.

“There’s a reason to watch it and then definitely watch the series because now you’re like, ‘Holy c**p’. I don’t know if that’s arrogance, pretentiousness, responsibility, self-deprecation, torture. I can’t get myself out of that camp.”

In an exclusive interview published earlier this year, Community star Danny Pudi told RadioTimes.com that the cast are still discussing the possibility of a Community film.

“We’re still talking about it, you know, so it’s still out there. It’s still possible. I think there’s still a lot of interest.

“I’ve said that I’m in so I’m excited about it. If and when it happens, I just know that there’s a lot of elements that have to come together to make it work but I’m hopeful. I’m still very, very hopeful.

“Can’t say anymore than that but I’m hopeful,” he added.

