Standard Online asked Mikkelsen if Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) or members of the original trilogy had been on set during Rogue One and the Danish actor gave a cryptic yet revealing reply. “Some of them – but I would reveal too much," he said, before, you know, probably revealing too much.

"There are iconic characters in our film and also characters you have never heard of. It’s a mix.”

He went on to explain that Rogue One will feature flashbacks of Jones' character's life.

“I spend a lot of time with [Jones] and she’s a wonderful actress. I play her dad at the time of Felicity and I play her dad when she’s younger, so we jump back and forth in time”, he said.

Yet when he was asked about who his Doctor Strange villain might be, Mads was keeping mum.

“I’m an easy target,” he said. “If I have two pints I start blabbing. No, I don’t tell anyone. I’ve been pretty good. And once you’ve seen two people getting fired you shut up.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on 16th December