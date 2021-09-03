It’s only been six years since the last big-budget film version of Cinderella was released, but a new retelling of the classic fairytale arrives on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Written and directed by Pitch Perfect scribe Kay Cannon, the film stars Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello as the titular princess and boasts a hugely impressive supporting cast including the likes of Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver.

And the other thing that marks it out as distinct from the previous versions is the presence of several pop songs in the soundtrack – with a couple of original numbers complementing reworkings of iconic tracks by huge artists ranging from Queen to Ed Sheeran and Madonna to J-Lo.

A soundtrack album is set to be released alongside the film, with Cabello’s new track Million to One serving as the lead single, and if you want to find out all the hits that appear in the film you can check out the tracklist in full below.

Cinderella Soundtrack

Rhythm Nation – Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and cast

Originally performed by Janet Jackson

Million to One – Camila Cabello

Original song

The New Barry – Ben Bailey Smith

Original song

Somebody to Love – Nicholas Galitzine and cast

Originally performed by Queen

Material Girl – Idina Menzel and cast

Originally performed by Madonna

Am I Wrong – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel and cast

Originally performed by Nico & Vinz

Shining Star – Billy Porter and cast

Originally performed by Earth, Wind & Fire

Whatta Man / Seven Nation Army (mash-up) – Nicholas Galitzine and cast

Originally performed by Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue / The White Stripes

Perfect – Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine

Originally performed by Ed Sheeran

Dream Girl – Idina Menzel and cast

Original song

Million to One (reprise) / Could Have Been Me (mash-up) – Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine

Original song / Originally performed by The Struts

Let’s Get Loud – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel and cast

Originally performed by Jennifer Lopez

Cinderella comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday 3rd September.

