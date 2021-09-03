All the songs in the Cinderella soundtrack – including Camila Cabello original Million to One
The new film features a couple of original tracks alongside reworkings of several huge hits.
It’s only been six years since the last big-budget film version of Cinderella was released, but a new retelling of the classic fairytale arrives on Amazon Prime Video this week.
Written and directed by Pitch Perfect scribe Kay Cannon, the film stars Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello as the titular princess and boasts a hugely impressive supporting cast including the likes of Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver.
And the other thing that marks it out as distinct from the previous versions is the presence of several pop songs in the soundtrack – with a couple of original numbers complementing reworkings of iconic tracks by huge artists ranging from Queen to Ed Sheeran and Madonna to J-Lo.
A soundtrack album is set to be released alongside the film, with Cabello’s new track Million to One serving as the lead single, and if you want to find out all the hits that appear in the film you can check out the tracklist in full below.
Cinderella Soundtrack
Rhythm Nation – Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and cast
Originally performed by Janet Jackson
Million to One – Camila Cabello
Original song
The New Barry – Ben Bailey Smith
Original song
Somebody to Love – Nicholas Galitzine and cast
Originally performed by Queen
Material Girl – Idina Menzel and cast
Originally performed by Madonna
Am I Wrong – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel and cast
Originally performed by Nico & Vinz
Shining Star – Billy Porter and cast
Originally performed by Earth, Wind & Fire
Whatta Man / Seven Nation Army (mash-up) – Nicholas Galitzine and cast
Originally performed by Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue / The White Stripes
Perfect – Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine
Originally performed by Ed Sheeran
Dream Girl – Idina Menzel and cast
Original song
Million to One (reprise) / Could Have Been Me (mash-up) – Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine
Original song / Originally performed by The Struts
Let’s Get Loud – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel and cast
Originally performed by Jennifer Lopez