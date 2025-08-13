Unfolding over the course of one pivotal day in the mid-'90s, Steve must fight to protect the integrity of the school as it's threatened with closure, while we also witness him grappling with his own mental health.

The official synopsis reads: "In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

In addition to Murphy and Lycurgo, the cast for the film also includes roles for Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, Mrs. America), Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy) and Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves, Small Things Like These) among others.

Jay Lycurgo as Shy and Cillian Murphy as Steve in Steve. Robert Viglasky/Neflix

The trailer – which you can watch below – opens with a bearded Murphy being told by an unseen character that they're "asking everyone to describe themselves in three words", to which he replies: "Very, very tired."

We then get a glimpse of some of the students at the reform school, who Steve describes as "complex young people", and see some of the challenges he faces while trying to educate them – in particular his dynamic with Shy. Check it out in full to get a taste for what's to come.

The film is set to be released in select UK cinemas on Friday 19th September before arriving on Netflix two weeks later on 3rd October – and it will also have a splashy premiere at the upcoming 2025 Toronto International Film Festival next month.

This is not the only film adaptation of a novel by Porter due to hit cinemas in the coming months , with The Thing with Feathers starring Benedict Cumberbatch currently slated for a UK theatrical release on 7th November.

Meanwhile, Murphy also has another major project in the pipeline for Netflix – with the star set to reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby for upcoming Peaky Blinders movie The Immortal Man.

Steve will be released in select UK cinemas on Friday 19th September and on Netflix on Friday 3rd October.

