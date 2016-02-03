The Australian actor features as the all-female Ghostbusters’ secretary Kevin (the male alternative to Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz) in the reboot, which stars Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon in the titular roles.

We really can’t wait to hear his take on Janine’s incredible office manner.

Meanwhile, director Paul Feig promises the film will drop its first trailer by the end of the month.

