Chris Hemsworth oozes specs appeal in this first look at his Ghostbusters character
He’s best known for wielding Thor’s mighty hammer (or saying g’day in Home & Away) but Chris Hemsworth’s boasting a rather different accessory in the Ghostbusters reboot: a glorious pair of glasses.
The Australian actor features as the all-female Ghostbusters’ secretary Kevin (the male alternative to Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz) in the reboot, which stars Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon in the titular roles.
We really can’t wait to hear his take on Janine’s incredible office manner.
Meanwhile, director Paul Feig promises the film will drop its first trailer by the end of the month.
