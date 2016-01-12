Child actor Jacob Tremblay had a lightsaber battle with Oscar Isaac at the Golden Globes and it was incredible
Now we are jealous of a nine-year-old...
Published: Tuesday, 12 January 2016 at 4:00 pm
We never thought we'd say this, but we are incredibly jealous of a nine-year-old.
Not just any nine-year-old. One nine-year-old in particular: Room star Jacob Tremblay.
Not only is the child actor incredibly talented and incredibly cute, he's also the star of one of this year's most interesting films.
Just when we got over our initial twinge of envy, Tremblay was invited to this year's Golden Globes – and proved he's got better red carpet style than we'll ever hope to have. And way more famous friends.
While at the awards after-party, Tremblay met Star Wars star Oscar Isaac and just casually had a lightsaber battle.
Just.... there are no words.
