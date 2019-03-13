The film is set for a May release in the US, and will thus precede Quentin Tarantino's upcoming take on the Manson murders, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which is set to arrive later in the summer.

Charlie Says centres around three women, Leslie Van Houten (played by Hannah Murray), Patricia Krenwinkel (Sosie Bacon), and Susan Atkins (Marianne Rendón), who were indoctrinated by Manson and his cult, and killed for him. It is set years after the murders have taken place, as a young graduate student (Merrit Weaver) attempts to rehabilitate them.

The trailer introduces us to the four central women, and Smith, who appears in flashbacks. It's all a bit Wild Wild Country. Check it out below.

Charlie Says is the latest film from director Mary Harron and writer Guinevere Turner, who previously collaborated on the Christian Bale-fronted classic American Psycho.

Charlie Says is set to be released in the USA on 10th May 2019 – but a UK release date has yet to be announced.