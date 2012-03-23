Chariots of Fire tells the tale of two runners, one a devout Christian and the other a Jew, who compete in the 1924 Paris Olympics.

Starring Ben Cross, Ian Charleson and Nigel Havers, Chariots of Fire won four Oscars, including best picture.

The film will be screened at more than 100 cinemas around the country from Friday 13 July as part of the build-up to the Games.

Lord Puttnam, who produced the film, believes that the themes of Chariots of Fire are still relevant. He said in a statement: "Chariots of Fire is about guts, determination and belief. At the heart of the film is the quest for Olympic glory, and I find it hard to imagine anything more likely to resonate throughout the country this summer."

The BFI is funnelling £150,000 of its lottery funding into the film’s release to enable it to be screened outside London.