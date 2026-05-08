Chris O'Dowd will lead the cast of an upcoming political thriller titled Ceasefire, which dramatises events leading up to the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland.

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The former IT Crowd and Black Mirror star will play Niall O'Dowd (no relation), an Irish-American journalist who played a covert role in connecting the Irish Republican Army (IRA) with US President Bill Clinton's government.

The upcoming feature film, titled Ceasefire, will follow O'Dowd as he "risks his life" to secure a lasting peace between the "deadliest enemies", with an all-star cast assembled to play key figures in the true story.

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda has been cast as the US Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith, the sister of assassinated President John F Kennedy, who represented the Clinton administration in Dublin between 1993 and 1998.

John C Reilly will play American politician Bruce Morrison, known for being an intermediary between Gerry Adams and Clinton, while Ciarán Hinds will portray businessman William J Flynn, another active participant in the peace process.

BAFTA-winning The Night Manager alum Tom Hollander, also known for The White Lotus and Feud: Capote vs The Swans, has also been announced for a leading role in the film, although his character is yet to be confirmed.

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Ceasefire is the latest project from film director Terry George, whose past works In the Name of the Father, The Boxer and Some Mother's Son, have examined aspects of The Troubles. He is also known for harrowing 2004 drama Hotel Rwanda.

George wrote the script for the film, which is expected to commence filming in Ireland later this year.

The filmmaker said in a statement (via Deadline): "Ceasefire is about the fragile, dangerous, often invisible work required to end conflict.

"It's about the belief that dialogue can triumph over violence. It's a message and a story that is dramatic, moving and vital. I am honoured to tell it."

Producers Trevor Birney and Patrick O'Neill added: "The war in Northern Ireland was an intractable conflict. After 25 years, any hope for an end to the violence had all but gone.

"The story behind the process that led to peace is thrilling and emotional and a critical contemporary reminder that individuals – not governments – can bring about change that can save the lives of innocents caught up in a war they didn't want.

"Terry is one of Ireland's greatest filmmakers and he has assembled an amazing cast for the film. We are beyond excited to be going into production on Ceasefire later this year."

Ceasefire is coming soon.

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