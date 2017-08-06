The information comes courtesy of Twitter user Becca Harrison who came across the revelation in a book, Superwomen: Gender, Power, and Representation by Carolyn Cocca, which cites George Lucas' 2004 commentary for A New Hope.

In it, the Star Wars creator describes how the leader of the resistance obtained her doctorate, among other achievements, compared with Luke Skywalker who was "a naive farm boy".

"She's like a very sophisticated, urbanized ruler, a senator, so she's a politician," said Lucas. "She's accomplished, graduated, got her PhD at 19 and she rules people."

Fisher's character was known to fans as Princess Leia in Episodes IV-VI of the franchise, but morphed into General Organa when she reappeared in Episode VII, The Force Awakens.

The actress passed away last December after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight to Los Angeles but General Ogana will make one final appearance in Disney's upcoming instalment, The Last Jedi, with co-star John Boyega recently promising that the film "sends her off in an amazing, amazing way".