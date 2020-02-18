Screenshot from Greed's official trailer (YouTube)

Later in the trailer, Flack is seen presenting a cheque to Isla Fisher's character, who plays Samantha McCreadie, alongside her billionaire husband Richard.

Many celebrities have paid tribute to the former Love Island host following the announcement of her death, with viewers also praising Love Island narrator Iain Stirling for his tribute during Monday night's episode.

Greed, which is directed by Michael Winterbottom, will be released in cinemas on Friday 21st February. It follows the run-up to Richard's toga-themed 60th birthday bash, which he is using as an attempt to rectify his public image.

Winterbottom and Coogan have a long-standing working relationship, having collaborated on the likes of 24 Hour Party People and The Trip.

You can watch the trailer for Greed below.

Greed is released in cinemas on 21st February 2020

