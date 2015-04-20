"I should have been at the parties having a good time, but instead I was at the parties being, like, 'When can I leave?'"

But after her Bafta win and an Oscar nomination, instead of capitalising on her success, Mulligan took a year off until she found a role that really satisfied her, moving to Los Angeles as a means of avoiding being typecast: "I had great experiences but also felt nervous about being pigeon-holed as being a British actress in a bonnet."

She was tempted back into a corset by Bathesheba Everdene, Thomas Hardy's "really honest and messy and complicated heroine", and has a leading role opposite Meryl Streep in Suffragette released later this year.

"Women were force-fed, went on hunger strike, blew up houses, blew up churches, chained themselves to government buildings and martyred themselves, and 100 years later, no one's ever made a film about it!

"And then you think: 'Well if that story hasn't been told, think of all the millions of other stories that have never been told.' And maybe, in the next couple of years, I should not just wait for great parts to come along in films where there's a male lead and an interesting supporting role. I should be tying to find ways of generating more films that are more driven by women."

Far From the Madding Crowd is released in cinemas on 1st May