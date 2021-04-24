A fourth film in the Captain America franchise is reportedly in development, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Marcus Spellman at the helm.

Spellman is set to write the script for Captain America 4 alongside Falcon and the Winter Soldier staff writer Dalan Musson following the success of the Disney Plus series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With Marvel yet to officially announce the sequel, there is currently no director attached to the project, nor do we know whether casting has yet been completed.

The last film in the franchise, Captain America: Civil War, arrived in cinemas in 2016 with the Russo brothers directing and Chris Evans playing the titular role of Steve Rogers.

The upcoming film in the Captain America series is likely to follow Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, who was the central figure in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, having inherited Rogers’ shield from him.

It is unknown whether Chris Evans would return for Captain America 4, but it is possible that the film will pick up from where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off in the season finale, with Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson having defeated the Flag Smashers and a corrupt Sharon Carter rejoining the CIA to sell government secrets.

Prior to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Spellman was a co-executive producer on Fox’s Empire and a producer on crime drama Truth Be Told.

RadioTimes.com has reached out for comment to Marcus Spellman and Disney.