The former Hunger Games tribute and leader of the District 13 rebellion has gone full superhero in the latest teaser for the final film in the hit franchise.

Wearing a cape with a suit so red that Superman is probably jealous, Katniss can be seen stood on the thumb of a huge stone hand, signing the symbol of the rebellion.

She's standing like a superhero. Her cape flows in the wind like a superhero. We were half expecting her to take off at the end of the trailer and soar away into Panem's blue sky... just like a superhero.

But that would make Katniss' final stand-off with President Snow a completely different affair...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WFw7oMNR0I

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 is in UK cinemas 19th November