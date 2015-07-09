We've got X-Men, Iron Man, Man of Steel and Guardians of the Galaxy. There's Fantastic Four and Wonder Woman, Batman's fighting Superman and Captain America is waging a Civil War. Everywhere you look – at the cinema, at least – there's a hero or villain with a superpower (and a super costume) to match.

And it seems even Katniss Everdeen has been influenced by our current obsession with all things comic book.

The former Hunger Games tribute and leader of the District 13 rebellion has gone full superhero in the latest teaser for the final film in the hit franchise.

Wearing a cape with a suit so red that Superman is probably jealous, Katniss can be seen stood on the thumb of a huge stone hand, signing the symbol of the rebellion.

She's standing like a superhero. Her cape flows in the wind like a superhero. We were half expecting her to take off at the end of the trailer and soar away into Panem's blue sky... just like a superhero.

But that would make Katniss' final stand-off with President Snow a completely different affair...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WFw7oMNR0I

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 is in UK cinemas 19th November

