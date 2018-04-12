The 2018 will be opened by Everybody Knows starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. Meanwhile Cate Blanchett has been announced as this year's awards jury president.

The films in the running for the main Palme d'Or prize are as follows:

Ash Is Purest White - Jia Zhang-Ke

At War - Stéphane Brizé

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Burning - Lee Chang-dong

Capernaum - Nadine Labaki

Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski

Dogma - Matteo Garrone

Girls of the Sun - Eva Husson

Lazaro Felice - Alice Rohrwacher

Leto AKA Summer - Kirill Serebrennikov

Le Livre d’Image - Jean-Luc Godard

Netemo Sametemo AKA Asasko I & II - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Shoplifters - Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Sorry Angel - Christophe Honoré

Three Faces - Jafar Panahi

Under the Silver Lake - David Robert Mitchell

Yomeddine - A.B. Shawky

Last year's nominees for the same award included Lynne Ramsay for You Were Never Really Here and Sofia Coppola for The Beguiled. The prize was won by Swedish film The Square.

It comes as Netflix have stated that they will not be screening films at the Festival this year.

It was also recently announced that Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere on 15th May at Cannes - 10 days before the movie's anticipated official opening.

Cannes Film Festival will run from 8th-19th May.

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Angel Face (Vanessa Filho)

Border (Ali Abbasi) — PICTURED

El Angel (Luis Ortega)

Euphoria (Valeria Golino)

Friend (Wanuri Kahiu)

The Gentle Indifference of the World (Adilkhan Yerzhanov)

Girl (Lukas Dhont)

The Harvesters (Etienne Kallos)

In My Room (Ulrich Köhler)

Little Tickles (Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer)

My Favorite Fabric (Gaya Jiji)

On Your Knees, Guys (Sextape) (Antoine Desrosières)

Sofia (Meyem Benm’Barek)

OUT OF COMPETITION

Le Grand Bain (Gilles Lellouche)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Ron Howard)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Arctic (Joe Penna)

Gongjak AKA The Spy Gone North (Yoon Jong-Bing)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Dead Souls (Wang Bing)

La Traversée (Romain Goupil)

O Grande Circo Místico (Carlo Diegues)

Pope Francis – A Man of His Word (Wim Wenders)

The State Against Mandela and the Others (Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte)

10 Years in Thailand (Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

To the Four Winds (Michel Toesca)