If you weren’t that bothered about the new Power Rangers film, this new casting might just change your mind – because Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston is joining the movie as the Rangers' floating-head mentor and founder Zordon.

Advertisement

In case you didn’t remember, the below picture is what Zordon looked like in the original TV series, and if such a role seems like an odd choice for Cranston you might be surprised to learn that the actor has a long history with and fondness for the Power Rangers franchise.