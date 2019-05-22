Zellweger even suggested a name for a potential fourth film: “Bridget Jones: The Menopause,” Zellweger joked during an appearance on CBS show The Talk.

“No, I know Helen’s [Fielding] written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running," she said.

Zellweger last played Bridget Jones in the 2016 film Bridget Jones’s Baby which, unlike the first two movies in the franchise, was not adapted from a Fielding novel.

Talks are currently underway for a film adaptation of Fielding’s third book in the series, 2013’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Fielding’s latest Bridget Jones novel sees her protagonist widowed at the age of 51 following the death of her former love Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth in the film franchise.

But the question is – could fans cope with a Bridget Jones film without Colin Firth?