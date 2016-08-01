“We were planning to do it this year but the numbers weren’t right. The Brexit drop in Sterling makes it a lot more expensive for the studio than it would have been previously,” he told The Sun. “They will wait until the Pound stabilises before they make any plans.”

“The plot and outline are there and ready to go. We know what’s going to happen and how we’re going to do it. That’s the only way you can price it and make a budget. Other than that it’s just a question of, ‘Are we going or not going?’.

“We need ten months notice on that and so far there’s nothing.”

Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie topped the UK box office in 2014. O'Carroll has since said he plans to make two sequels.