Brand new image of Benedict Cumberbatch in The Imitation Game
The Sherlock star appears alongside Keira Knightley, Mark Strong, Allen Leech and Matthew Goode in the upcoming Alan Turing biopic
Early hype earmarks it as one of this year's most anticipated films and as we inch closer to The Imitation Game's November release date, a new image has popped up on our radar.
Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, the latest snap appears in the new issue of Empire, on sale now, and shows the computer scientist and codebreaker at the top of his game, presumably on his way to work at Bletchley Park where he played an integral role in cracking the Germans' Enigma code and basically winning the war.
But the upcoming biopic will take a decidedly darker turn as it looks at Turing's homosexuality and the prosecution he faced, eventually leading him to commit suicide in 1954.
The Imitation Game also features Keira Knightley as Turing's close friend and one-time fiancé Joan Clarke, with a supporting cast bustling with British talent including Matthew Goode, Mark Strong, Rory Kinnear, Allen Leech, Charles Dance and Tuppence Middleton.
You'll have to wait until 14th November 2014 to see the film in full but, in the meantime, take a look at this first teaser-trailer below...
More like this
http://www.youtube.com/v/Fg85ggZSHMw&hl=en&fs=1