Early hype earmarks it as one of this year's most anticipated films and as we inch closer to The Imitation Game's November release date, a new image has popped up on our radar.

Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, the latest snap appears in the new issue of Empire, on sale now, and shows the computer scientist and codebreaker at the top of his game, presumably on his way to work at Bletchley Park where he played an integral role in cracking the Germans' Enigma code and basically winning the war.