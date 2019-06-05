"During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 stage," read a tweet from the official James Bond Twitter account. "There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage sustained a minor injury."

It is the latest in a string of setbacks for the film, following Daniel Craig's injury in May 2019, and original director Danny Boyle quitting the project last year, which caused a delay as producers courted his replacement, Cary Fukunaga (best known for directing every episode of the first season of True Detective).

Filming began in April with the movie's cast revealed to include returners Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Lea Seydoux alongside newcomers Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

More like this

The film is still set to be released in April next year.

Advertisement

Bond 25 will be released on 8th April 2020