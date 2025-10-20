Music biopics are as popular as ever at the moment – with Bruce Springsteen the latest superstar to have his story told on the big screen – and now another iconic musician has revealed who they'd love to play them in a film based on their life.

Ad

Blondie's Debbie Harry has revealed that Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh would be her top choice if she was to be given the biopic treatment, telling The Sunday Times that she "would be in heaven" if that casting choice were made.

"I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything," she explained.

Interestingly, Pugh has herself previously expressed interest in playing Harry. All the way back in 2020, the Little Women and Oppenheimer star was asked which famous people she'd be keen to play in the future and responded "Blondie, just because she’s so cool," per Entertainment Weekly.

She isn't the first big name to be linked to the role, with reports back in 2007 claiming that Kirsten Dunst had met with Harry to discuss playing her in a film that never materialised.

Florence Pugh. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

It's worth noting that this is all very speculative as no film adaptation of Harry's life is currently reported to be in the works. However, as mentioned above, the biopic genre has been having something of a boom recently, with Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse among those to have been honoured with movies in recent years.

Meanwhile, a high-profile Michael Jackson movie is also set to be released next year, while Sam Mendes is working on four consecutive Beatles films told from the perspective of each member of the band, to be released in 2028.

Should a future Debbie Harry biopic get the green light, it's likely the script may draw from the singer's 2019 autobiography Face It: A Memoir, which chronicled Blondie's heyday in the '70s and '80s and covered her battles with heroin addiction and bankruptcy.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.