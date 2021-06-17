Scarlett Johansson confirms Black Widow Easter egg

Scarlett Johnsson has confirmed a long-rumoured Black Widow Easter egg – but could it spell disaster for another character?

Black Widow is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, shortly after Natasha Romanoff goes on the run.

The film co-stars Florence Pugh (Little Women) as Yelena Belova, a younger spy who has a sister-like relationship with Natasha and who is rumoured to be taking up the Black Widow mantle in the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

A blind-and-you’ll-miss-it frame in the Black Widow trailer showed Yelena wearing a jacket that Natasha wore later on in the MCU timeline, in Infinity War.

Could this mean that Natasha inherits the jacket at the end of Black Widow, perhaps after tragic circumstances? Or is it a humorous case of sisters stealing each others’ (bulletproof) clothes?

Now Johansson has confirmed the jacket’s significance, revealing that it is “a very meaningful thing” to look out for in the film – and (to the relief of fans) seemingly debunking the theory that Yelena will be killed off, adding that “it becomes an heirloom in this unexpected, funny way”.

“Well, it [the costume] actually is an important thing. It seems very superficial but it actually is very unique, it’s a very meaningful thing,” Johansson told ComicBook.

“That’s totally a Kevin Feige thing. He loves all of that backstory stuff and things that connect characters to one another. When we designed [the vest] then, it was really just a different look for the character but it’s fun how Kevin’s mind works in this.

“He’s like an imagineer in that way, where he thinks of all the little hidden things that people will give – things that are seemingly innocuous – some heart. It’s an heirloom, it becomes an heirloom in this unexpected, funny way.”

