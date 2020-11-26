With the 2020 adaptation arriving on Disney Plus just in time for Christmas, here's everything you need to know about Black Beauty.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Black Beauty on Disney Plus?

Black Beauty arrives on Disney Plus on Friday 27th November.

You can sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year – find out more here.

More like this

What is Black Beauty about?

Disney

Based on Anna Sewell's 1877 novel of the same name, Black Beauty tells the story of a wild horse who, after being captured and taken away from her family, is taken in by gentle horse whisperer John.

John's life is soon upended when he becomes the permanent guardian of his 17-year-old niece Jo (Mackenzie Foy), who has just lost her parents. However, the spirited teenage girl begins to bond with John's new untameable horse and the together they begin the process of healing.

Black Beauty cast

Disney

Black Beauty stars Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar) as Jo Green, while Kate Winslet (Titanic, The Reader) provides the voice for Black Beauty.

The rest of the case includes Game of Thrones' Iain Glen (John Manly), Ackley Bridge's Fern Deacon (Georgina Winthorp), CSI: NY's Claire Forlani (Mrs. Winthorp), Black Sails' Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Terry), Torchwood's Matt Rippy (Henry Gordon), Calam Lynch (George Winthrop) and Max Raphael (James).

Where was Black Beauty filmed?

According to Disney, Black Beauty was filmed in and around Cape Town, South Africa – with the production crew also shooting scenes in the Val de Vie Estate, Lourensford Estate and Piketberg.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mackenzie Foy revealed that the filming was "mostly done" in South Africa, with a few scenes shot in New York – however, many of the scenes which look as if they take place in New York were actually shot half-way across the globe.

"It's crazy because you wouldn’t think that New York and South Africa would go together, but those scenes in Central Park were actually filmed in South Africa. I have a picture of me in Central Park from a couple years ago, and it looks exactly the same," she said. "It’s insane. I just loved South Africa. It’s stunning. It’s one of the most amazing places that I’ve ever been, and I definitely have to go back one day."

Black Beauty trailer

Disney released a trailer for the upcoming adaptation earlier this month, teasing Mackenzie Foy's starring role and her character's beautiful friendship with Black Beauty.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year now. Check out our lists of the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+ or see what else is what with our TV Guide.