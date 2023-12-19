Pacino, who would be Oscar-nominated for the role, put in a stellar performance as the charismatic, ambitious, and ruthless Montana and was ably assisted by Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and Ant-Man and the Wasp) in the role of his glamorous 'trophy wife' Elvira.

The dialogue, written by director Oliver Stone, was littered with memorable quotes, many of which have adorned student walls for decades and now find themselves meme-friendly.

Here are 15 of the best from Scarface – all delivered by Tony Montana himself.

Best Scarface quotes

Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock and Al Pacino as Tony Montana in Scarface. Universal Studios

“I always tell the truth. Even when I lie.” “Say hello to my little friend!” “You need people like me so you can point your f**kin' fingers and say, ‘That's the bad guy’.” “I'm Tony Montana! You f**k with me, you f**kin' with the best!” “I never f**ked anybody over in my life didn't have it coming to them.” “You know what capitalism is? Getting f**ked!” “The only thing in this world that gives orders... is balls.” “Every dog has his day.” “In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.” “Why don't you try sticking your head up your ass? See if it fits.” “You wanna waste my time? OK. I call my lawyer. He's the best lawyer in Miami. He's such a good lawyer, that by tomorrow morning, you gonna be working in Alaska. So dress warm.” “Would you kiss me if I wear the hat?” “I kill a communist for fun, but for a green card... I'm gonna carve him up real nice.” “I got my balls, and I got my word, and I don't break 'em for anybody.”

And, lastly, this little gem from the television edit of the film which revised some of the more choice language for a less offensive tone:

“This town's like a great big chicken just waiting to be plucked. ” - Tony Montana

Let’s just say that, in the original quote, it was not a chicken and it wasn’t waiting to be ‘plucked’...

