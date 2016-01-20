The madcap marketing campaign for superhero romp Deadpool is going from strength to strength at the moment, whether it’s plastering up emoji posters, pretending the movie is a romantic drama or – in its surprise latest move – showing the entire film to unsuspecting fans a month before it’s released.

Fox had advertised the event as a chance to see some unseen footage – which was technically true – but fans were instead greeted with the complete movie, as well as guest appearances from the stars and creatives behind the project (including Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld). Yes, we wish we’d been there too.