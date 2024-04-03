And there's much more later in the month as well, including Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, Alex Garland's dystopian war drama Civil War and horror film Abigail.

Meanwhile, film fans who were disappointed to see Luca Guadagnino's latest film Challengers delayed last year have cause for celebration, with the Zendaya-starring tennis drama arriving at the end of the month.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

The First Omen

Sonia Braga as Silvia and Nell Tiger Free as Margaret in The First Omen. 20th Century Studios

Release date: Friday 5th April in cinemas

This prequel to iconic 1976 horror classic The Omen is the feature directorial debut of Arkasha Stevenson, and follows Margaret Daino, a young woman who is embarking on life as a nun in Rome before getting caught up in a conspiracy directly related to the birth of the anti-Christ, Damien.

Servant star Nell Tiger Free takes on the central role of Margaret, while there are also roles for Bill Nighy, Sônia Braga and Ralph Ineson, the latter of whom plays a character who was portrayed by late Doctor Who star Patrick Troughton in the original film.

Monkey Man

Dev Patel as Kid in Monkey Man. Universal Pictures/ YouTube.

Release date: Friday 5th April in cinemas

Dev Patel writes, directs and stars in this high-octane action thriller about an underground fighter named Kid who embarks on a hyper-violent revenge mission in the fictional Indian city of Yatana.

As well as providing no shortage of thrilling fight sequences, the film also features plenty of political and cultural commentary, and Patel shines both behind and in front of the camera.

Scoop

Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson star in Scoop. Peter Mountain/Netflix

Release date: Friday 5th April on Netflix

Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell star in this Netflix original that tells the behind-the-scenes story of the infamous Prince Andrew interview, from the perspective of former Newsnight guest booker Sam McAlister (Piper).

The film follows McAlister as she tirelessly pursues leads while at odds with both Newsnight colleagues and representatives from Buckingham Palace, leading up to a near word-for-word dramatisation of the interview itself.

Back to Black

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black.

Release date: Friday 12th April in cinemas

Industry star Marisa Abela plays the late Amy Winehouse in this biopic from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, which charts both the iconic singer's acclaimed music career and her much-publicised struggles with addiction.

The supporting cast includes Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as her father Mitch Winehouse and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia Winehouse, while Abela herself provides vocals for many of the singer's most well-known songs.

Civil War

Kirsten Dunst as Lee and Cailee Spaeny as Jesse in Civil War.

Release date: Friday 12th April in cinemas

The latest – and possibly final – film from Ex Machina director Alex Garland is an intense war drama which follows a group of journalists who are documenting a civil war in a hellish dystopian vision of a future USA.

Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley star as the journalists, while there are memorable supporting turns from Nick Offerman as the president and Jesse Plemons as a terrifying soldier.

Abigail

Alisha Weir as Abigail in Abigail. Universal

Release date: Friday 19th April in cinemas

This horror flick is directed by Scream filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and follows a group of criminals who kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure - only to realise they're not dealing with an ordinary girl.

The cast inlcudes Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito and Matthew Goode, while the titular role is played by Matilda: The Musical star Alisha Weir.

Sometimes I Think About Dying

Daisy Ridley as Fran in Sometimes I Think About Dying. Vertigo Releasing

Release date: Friday 19th April in cinemas

Daisy Ridley stars in the understated romcom directed by Rachel Lambert, which follows a socially awkward office worker who is suffering from depression and regularly fantasises about ending her life.

Over time, she slowly forms an attachment with her new colleague – played by Canadian comedian Dave Merheje – who helps to bring her out of her isolation.

The Book of Clarence

James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate and LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence in The Book of Clarence. Sony

Release date: Friday 19th April in cinemas

This biblical epic from writer-director Jeymes Samuel stars LaKeith Stanfield as a man who poses as a messiah sent from God after the rise of Jesus Christ, in order to free himself of debt and start a life of glory for himself.

The film's star-studded ensemble cast also includes the likes of Omar Sy, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Challengers

Mike Faist as Art, Zendaya as Tashi and Josh O'Connor as Patrick in Challengers. WB

Release date: Friday 26th April in cinemas

Originally set for release in late 2023, this latest film from Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino was pushed back until this year as a knock-on effect of the now resolved SAG-AFTRA strike.

The film stars Zendaya as a tennis player turned coach who becomes involved in a love triangle with her husband – a misfiring former Grand Slam champion – and her ex-boyfriend Patrick, played by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor respectively.

