1.Winnie the Pooh

"Any day spent with you is my favourite day. So, today is my new favourite day.” - Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh, the bear with a big belly and an even bigger heart, may not know much but he knows an awful lot about friendship. While this line technically originated in A.A. Milne's books, it's far too heartwarming not to be included.

2. Frozen

"Some people are worth melting for." - Olaf

Olaf was the breakout star of the first Frozen film, largely thanks to his adorable lessons on friendship despite being only a day old. If this doesn't melt your frozen heart, nothing will.

3. Bolt

"Every minute spent in your company becomes the new greatest minute of your life." - Rhino

Bolt is one of the more underrated Disney films, but has no shortage of unlikely friendships. This particular excessive line comes from the excitable hamster Rhino (yes, he's a hamster called Rhino) who is loving every minute with his TV hero Bolt.

4. Alice in Wonderland

"You're mad. Bonkers. Off your head. But I'll tell you a secret... some of the best people are." - Alice

One of the best moments from Tim Burton's suitably bonkers reboot is Alice comforting a rather concerned Mad Hatter, echoing earlier advice from her father - that there's nothing wrong with who you are.

5. Toy Story

"You've got a friend in me."

How could we write about Disney friendships without mentioning Woody and Buzz? Sure this might be the title of Randy Newman's memorable theme song rather than a direct quote, but it's a line that will forever be linked to the toy sheriff and space ranger.

6. The Fox and the Hound

"When you're the best of friends having so much fun together, you're not even aware you're a funny pair." - Big Mama

One of Disney's very first unconventional friendships, The Fox and the Hound came out all the way back in 1981 but still holds up to this day. This line actually comes from a song sung by Big Mama, suitably celebrating friendship triumphing over what should've been a natural rivalry.

7. The Little Mermaid

"If everybody got somebody by the hand, maybe everyone could learn and understand ." - Sebastian

Sebastian is full of wisdom it seems - he knows not only that things are better under the sea, but also the importance of friendship it seems. While the quote is often attributed to Sebastian, it actually comes from his cover of "Give a Little Love" by Ziggy Marley in The Little Mermaid 2. Perhaps we'll hear it again in The Little Mermaid live action remake?

8. Aladdin

"No matter what anybody says, you'll always be a prince to me." - The Genie

People remember Robbie William's Genie mostly for his hilarious improvisations, pop culture references, and of course "Friend Like Me". However, he also had a touching relationship with Aladdin - as evidenced by this heartfelt goodbye.

9. Monsters Inc

"I wouldn't have nothin' if I didn't have you" - Mike and Sulley

Again this is from the end credits song rather than a direct quote - but given that the song is actually sung by the two characters, and perfectly summarises their friendship, we'll allow it. The two stay in character and inject frequent ad-libs into the song - it's a real must for Monsters Inc. fans.

10. Winnie The Pooh

"I wouldn't trade it for anything. Never, no, never. Your friendship is the best present ever." - Tigger

Another entry from the ever-wholesome Winnie the Pooh, this time from the optimist Tigger. We could fill an entire list with Winnie the Pooh quotes to be honest - everyone needs friends like those in the Hundred Acre Wood.

11. Cinderella

"She’ll be more beautiful than all, in the lovely dress we’ll make for Cinderelly." - Mice

This quote shows just how Cinderella's mice friends were far better than any humans she knew. Despite being very small - and you know, being mice - they all come together to make a human sized dress for her, making it far worse when her step-family run it.

12. Toy Story 3

"So long, partner." - Woody

Welp. Well we didn't say all the quotes would be happy ones. While Woody and Buzz are the iconic friendship in Toy Story. there was nothing quite like Woody's affinity for his owner Andy. In three short words, we could tell just how hard it was for Woody to say goodbye.

