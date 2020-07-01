Here are 10 of the best - from films best watched snuggled on the sofa with family young and old alike.

1. Lilo and Stitch

"Ohana means family. Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." - Stitch

Who'd have thought that alien experiment 626 would birth one of Disney's greatest quotes? Yes while it is technically Lilo who utters the immortal words first, it is Stitch who truly learns the meaning of Ohana during the film - perhaps more than any other Disney character...

2. Finding Nemo

"Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you and I’m home." - Dory

Yes this is technically Pixar, and yes while some believe there's a romantic spark between Marlin and the amnesiac Dory, the two never actually get together - but by the end of the film Dory certainly has a new home, and along with a newly-rescued Nemo, a surrogate family.

3. Coco

"We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than family." - Miguel

Even for Pixar, Coco is a film notorious for getting the waterworks going, thanks in no small part on its emphasis on family - both dead and alive - and how they are more important than anything else.

4. Mulan



"The greatest gift and honor is having you for a daughter." - Fa Zhou

Mulan shows just how far some people will go for their family - so it's a good thing Fa Zhou appreciates his courageous daughter. Let's hope the live-action remake has a similar moment.

5. The Lion King



"You see? He lives in you." - Rafiki

The Lion King has one of the all-time classic death scenes with that stampede - but it all led to this classic pearl of wisdom from Rafiki just before the famous cloud sequence. The quote even became it's very own song in The Lion King 2, one of the better direct-to-video sequels.

6. Coco

"Being a part of this family means you are here for this family." - Abuelita

We could write an entire article based purely on Coco quotes if we're honest, but here's one more from Miguel's grandmother - an important lesson Miguel learns just in time.

7. Frozen

"An act of true love can thaw a frozen heart." - Olaf

Interestingly it's Olaf who gets a lot of the best lines in Frozen - including this one during the film's big climax, in which the twist is that he is referring to the sisterly love between Elsa and Anna, rather than the conventional Disney Prince romance.

8. The Little Mermaid



"Well, I guess there's one problem left." - King Triton

"And what's that, Your Majesty?" - Sebastian

"How much I'm going to miss her." - King Triton

Life may be better under the sea, but it's no easier to see your child move out of home - especially when she changes species and can't ever return. Ariel may find her Prince in Eric, but the film's true emotional crux was between the flame-haired mermaid and her protective father.

9. Up

"I was hiding under the porch because I love you." – Dug

Everyone knows dogs are a key member of the family - and unlike most dogs, Dug can tell his owners just how much he loves them.

10. Walt Disney



"A man should never neglect his family for business."- Walt Disney

And finally, some wise words from the main man himself, who certainly knew a thing or two about business - and even more about family going by his films.

