This month, with the Lightyear release date on the horizon, Buzz is set to return to the big screen, now voiced by Marvel’s Captain America actor Chris Evans. That not only means we are getting an exciting new movie – but also new toys!

Whether it’s battling with aliens in space or taking up room inside a toybox on Earth, the adventurous animated astronaut Buzz Lightyear has been a well-loved Disney character ever since Toy Story was first released way back in 1995.

From LEGO playsets to action figures, top retailers including shopDisney, Zavvi and Amazon will all have products that are suitable for both kids and adults.

So if you’re a fan of the original 90s-era series or introducing your kids to the character for the first time, here’s our breakdown of the top merchandise that is available to purchase online in 2022. Say it with us: to infinity and beyond!

Best Lightyear merchandise to buy at a glance

A view of Buzz Lightyear at Disneyland Paris, in Paris, France. Salvatore Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Best Lightyear merchandise: Buzz toys, LEGO and costumes to buy in 2022

LEGO XL-15 Spaceship, £44.99

Here’s a LEGO playset that’s perfect for anyone who is excited for the upcoming Lightyear movie. Suitable for users aged eight and up, this 4970-piece model is a replica of Buzz’s starship, and also comes with three additional minifigures.

Buy the Buzz Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship at LEGO

LEGO Zurg Battle, £24.99

Face off against Buzz Lightyear’s nemesis Zurg with this 261-piece LEGO playset, which has poseable arms and legs and is suitable for ages seven and up. Perfect for hours of play, and comes with two minifigures, including Buzz himself.

Buy the Lightyear Zurg Battle playset at LEGO

LEGO Zyclops Chase Buzz Lightyear set, £17.99

Great for younger Buzz fans (4+), this 87-piece playset of the evil mech Zyclops is easy to build as it comes with clear pictorial instructions. The robot is poseable and there are also two LEGO minifigures, alongside three weapons from the new movie.

Buy the Lightyear Zyclops Chase Buzz at Zavvi

Mattel Buzz Lightyear Action Figure, £16.99

This action figure showing the space ranger in the latest movie outfit stands at around 30 cm and is suitable for ages four and up. It has 12 poseable joints and “authentic design details,” so it’s perfect for recreating favourite scenes.

Buy the Mattel Buzz Lightyear Action Figure at shopDisney

Disney Store Lightyear Kids Pyjamas, £18

If your child is a fan of Toy Story or just the Buzz character, these pyjamas are a great gift. The 2-piece set shows stylish Lightyear and Zurg artwork on the front, while the bottoms – made of 100% cotton – are elasticated, for a comfy fit.

Buy Disney Store Lightyear Pyjamas For Kids at shopDisney

Mattel Lightyear Laser Blade, £34.99

The Laser Blade DX is wielded by Buzz during the new movie, and this toy from Mattel is a child-friendly replica of the weapon. The play sword, which is around 40.5 cm (16-inches) long, gives off light and sounds – so it is great for recreating scenes from the blockbuster, especially when combined with the Utility Belt and Space Ranger Training Visor. This toy is suitable for users aged four and up.

Buy Mattel Disney Pixar Lightyear Laser Blade at shopDisney

Classic Talking Buzz Lightyear, £36.94

When it comes to Buzz Lightyear action figures, there’s a good chance that you’ll recognise this one. This one looks like it has been pulled from the original film, standing at 30 cm (12-inches) height and comes with pop-out wings, a laser arm and 10-plus phrases and sounds. It is suitable for children aged three and up.

Buy Classic Talking Buzz Lightyear Action Figure at Amazon

Buzz Lightyear Fancy Dress, from £20.68

Fancy dress party? This official Buzz Lightyear outfit – complete with a full-body jumpsuit, wings and a snood – is just what you need. There are multiple sizes, from small to toddler, and the fabric has printed details just like the character.

Buy Rubie's Buzz Lightyear Boys Fancy Dress at Amazon

Kids Buzz Lightyear Backpack, £19.95

This is the perfect backpack for fans of Buzz Lightyear and Toy Story, with the design mirroring the character’s look - complete with wings on each side.

Buy Kids Backpack Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Green at Amazon

Buzz Spaceship Wheelchair Cover Set, £50

If your child is a huge Buzz Lightyear fan who requires a wheelchair, check out this amazing cover set that replicates the character’s spaceship. It includes two felt pieces, 16 support bars for stability and cut-out window panels.

Buy Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Wheelchair Cover Set at shopDisney

Disney Lightyear Movie Logo T-Shirt, £18

This official T-shirt is stylish but minimalist, coming with the Lightyear logo on the front and available for men, women and kids. It has a classic fit, is machine washable and 100% Cotton. Want more personalisation? You can choose from multiple colours, including black, slate, navy, white, purple, royal blue, silver and heather grey.

Buy Disney Pixar Lightyear Movie Logo T-Shirt at Amazon

