  3. What’s the best ever James Bond film? Vote for the best Roger Moore movie in round 2

What’s the best ever James Bond film? Vote for the best Roger Moore movie in round 2

In round two of our poll, we're asking you to pick the best of Roger Moore's seven outings as 007.

Roger Moore as James Bond in Octopussy

Published:

With rumours swirling that No Time to Die is set to be delayed yet again, the appetite for James Bond has arguably never been greater.

And while we’re going to have to wait a little longer to see some brand new 007 action, the good news is that we can always fall back on the tremendous back catalogue – and it’s likely many Bond fans will have been making their way through each of the 24 previous films in recent months.

With that in mind, we’re running a poll to determine the most popular Bond film ever among RadioTimes.com readers, with the poll split into various rounds before a grand final pitting each of the winning films against each other.

Last week, we asked you to pick the best film from Bond’s early years – choosing between the six Sean Connery films and the sole George Lazenby picture – and now we’re shifting the focus to the third star to play the iconic double agent: Roger Moore.

The late actor appeared in the role more times than anyone else, and so you certainly won’t be starved for choice, with seven films to choose from.

The next round will focus on the Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan films, before we switch our focus to the four Daniel Craig movies – and then there’s the grand final.

So which Moore gets your vote? Will you go for his 007 debut in Live and Let Die, or perhaps his final film – the Grace Jones-starring A View to a Kill? Or maybe you prefer one from the middle of his tenure, like The Spy Who Loved Me, or For Your Eyes Only?

There’s also Moonraker, which is rarely regarded as one of Moore’s finest outings but could well be the one for you, while The Man With The Golden Gun and Octopussy are bound to have their supporters too.

Whatever your choice, there are no wrong answers – so check out the poll below. And if you need a quick refresh before casting your vote, don’t forget to check out our guide for how to watch the James Bond movies in order.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

