Directed by Twilight’s Bill Condon, it seems that the film will focus on Assange’s growing confidence and megalomania as Wikileaks starts to shake international authority - notably The White House - with its leaks of classified, but compromising, information. It also hints at the breakdown in his working relationship with Domscheit-Berg, who left the organisation in 2010 after a public falling-out with Assange.

The Fifth Estate's all-star cast includes Laura Linney, Stanley Tucci, Dan Stevens and Alicia Vikander. David Thewlis plays Guardian reporter Nick Davies, who instigated the publishing of Assange's leaks, and The Thick of It's Peter Capaldi plays The Guardian's editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger.

The Fifth Estate opens on October 11, 2013 in the US, with a UK release scheduled for 1 January 2014.

More like this

Advertisement

See the trailer below: