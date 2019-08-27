Check it out below.

Louis Wain is currently shooting in London. Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, Julian Barratt and Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood are all set to star.

The movie will explore how the artist's work was inspired by "his of the world the love of his life", according to a tweet from co-producers Film4.

More like this

Wain struggled with mental illness throughout his life, and lost his wife Emily three years into their marriage. So you can expect all that to form part of the narrative, too...

Advertisement

The film, directed by Will Sharpe (Flowers), is yet to receive an official release date.