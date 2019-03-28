Sherlock stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott are set to reunite in James Bond director Sam Mendes' upcoming World War I flick 1917.

Scott played arch villain Moriarty in the BBC drama, while Cumberbatch starred as the titular detective.

The duo will also be joined in the film by Bodyguard's Richard Madden, Colin Firth and Mark Strong. A fine day for fans of handsome British men, then.

The film will be set in 1917 and centre around two young British soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, on a single day at the height of WWI.

Mendes will direct the film from a script co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Production is set to begin soon, with a December 2019 release date in mind.

Scott can currently be seen playing a priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy Fleabag, while Cumberbatch may or may not feature in next month's Avengers: Endgame. His character was turned to dust in the great Thanos snap of '18, but there's a fair chance all of that will be reversed over the course of the movie...

