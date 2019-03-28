The duo will also be joined in the film by Bodyguard's Richard Madden, Colin Firth and Mark Strong. A fine day for fans of handsome British men, then.

The film will be set in 1917 and centre around two young British soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, on a single day at the height of WWI.

Mendes will direct the film from a script co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Production is set to begin soon, with a December 2019 release date in mind.

Scott can currently be seen playing a priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy Fleabag, while Cumberbatch may or may not feature in next month's Avengers: Endgame. His character was turned to dust in the great Thanos snap of '18, but there's a fair chance all of that will be reversed over the course of the movie...